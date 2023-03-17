Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA France erupts over pension reform Yoan Valat, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 17 2023 01:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Protesters set construction equipment on fire on Place de la Concorde square, facing the French Parliament (National Assembly) in Paris, France on Thursday, after the government pushed a pension reform without a parliament vote. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Thursday used a special constitutional power to ram the changes through the lower-house National Assembly to hike the retirement age from 62 to 64. French protesters back on streets against Macron's pension plan Read More: France pension reform protest parliament Elisabeth Borne /entertainment/03/17/23/dolly-de-leon-proud-of-game-changing-dirty-linen/news/03/17/23/suplay-ng-isda-sapat-pa-sa-gitna-ng-oil-spill-sa-mindoro/sports/03/17/23/nba-kings-clinch-first-winning-season-in-17-years/news/03/17/23/tripartite-deal-for-senior-high-school-vouchers-sought/video/news/03/17/23/bahid-ng-oil-spill-namataan-sa-calapan