France erupts over pension reform

Yoan Valat, EPA-EFE

Protesters set construction equipment on fire on Place de la Concorde square, facing the French Parliament (National Assembly) in Paris, France on Thursday, after the government pushed a pension reform without a parliament vote. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Thursday used a special constitutional power to ram the changes through the lower-house National Assembly to hike the retirement age from 62 to 64.