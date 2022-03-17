Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Russian residential building shelling leaves one dead Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 17 2022 10:04 PM | Updated as of Mar 17 2022 11:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A local resident collects things on Thursday in her damaged flat at the residential building which was shelled Wednesday in Kyiv, Ukraine. One person was killed and three injured during the shelling. Rescuers search for survivors in Russian air strike on Ukraine shelter International Court of Justice orders Russia to halt Ukraine invasion Picking up the pieces Read More: Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine conflict Russia bombs residential building /news/03/17/22/731-out-of-1660-pass-dental-licensure-exams/entertainment/03/17/22/watch-nadine-liza-nancy-in-james-reids-new-mv/entertainment/03/17/22/pbb-eslam-el-gohari-proud-of-his-arab-filipino-roots/news/03/17/22/ph-bishops-to-join-popes-russia-ukraine-consecration/overseas/03/17/22/kremlin-many-people-in-russia-behaving-like-traitors