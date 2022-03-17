Home  >  Overseas

Russian residential building shelling leaves one dead

Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 17 2022 10:04 PM | Updated as of Mar 17 2022 11:17 PM

Picking up the pieces

A local resident collects things on Thursday in her damaged flat at the residential building which was shelled Wednesday in Kyiv, Ukraine. One person was killed and three injured during the shelling. 

