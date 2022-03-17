Hong Kong closes beaches to curb COVID-19 spread

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 measures close beaches in Hong Kong

Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Staff erect fences to block the access to Shek O beach in Hong Kong on Thursday. Hong Kong has closed government-managed beaches again in further tightening of social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infections, a few days after photos of busy beaches in Hong Kong went viral on Chinese social media.