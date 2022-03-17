7.3 magnitude quake in Japan

MULTIMEDIA
At least 2 dead in Japan earthquake
Charly Triballeau, AFP
Posted at Mar 17 2022 09:40 AM
An employee removes merchandise from the shelves under a damaged ceiling at a supermarket in Shiroishi, Miyagi prefecture on Thursday after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted east Japan the night before. At least 2 people were reported killed and dozens injured after the powerful quake, which triggered tsunamin warnings hit the eastern part of Japan.
