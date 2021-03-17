MULTIMEDIA

Medical student killed in Myanmar protests

Members of the medical community hold up the three finger salute at the funeral of Khant Nyar Hein at in Yangon on Tuesday, after the first year medical student was shot dead during a crackdown by security forces on protesters taking part in a demonstration against the military coup. A number of residents have fled the country as the death toll rises due to violent dispersal in anti-military junta protests. At least 145 people were reported killed and several missing as the military government implemented a crackdown against activists.