Civilians killed as Russia intensifies attack in Kyiv

Aris Messinis, AFP

Posted at Mar 16 2022 04:13 PM

Russian attack damages apartment, kills 2 in Kyiv

A fireman embraces a woman outside a damaged apartment building in Kyiv on Tuesday, after strikes on residential areas killed at least two people, Ukraine emergency services said as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital. A series of powerful explosions rocked residential districts of Kyiv earlier in the day killing two people, just hours before talks between Ukraine and Russia were set to resume. 

