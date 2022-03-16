Russian attack damages apartment, kills 2 in Kyiv

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Civilians killed as Russia intensifies attack in Kyiv Aris Messinis, AFP Posted at Mar 16 2022 04:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A fireman embraces a woman outside a damaged apartment building in Kyiv on Tuesday, after strikes on residential areas killed at least two people, Ukraine emergency services said as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital. A series of powerful explosions rocked residential districts of Kyiv earlier in the day killing two people, just hours before talks between Ukraine and Russia were set to resume. Fresh blasts hit Kyiv as Russia steps up attacks Read More: Ukraine Russia crisis conflict war attack Kyiv apartment building Ukraine Russia Ukraine Russia conflict invasion of Ukraine Russian invasion /entertainment/03/16/22/martial-law-set-movie-liway-to-air-ad-free-on-youtube/entertainment/03/16/22/charlie-dizon-greets-kaila-estrada-on-her-26th-birthday/news/03/16/22/robredo-camp-seeks-inventory-of-official-ballots/news/03/16/22/govt-eyes-countrywide-imposition-of-future-covid-alert-system/sports/03/16/22/pvl-games-to-be-available-on-kumu