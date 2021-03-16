MULTIMEDIA

Paying tribute to COVID-19 frontliners in India

Sujit Jaiswa, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A pedestrian walks past a wall with pictures of COVID-19 frontline workers displayed along the roadside to honor them in Mumbai, India on Monday, March 15, 2021. India on Tuesday logged 24,492 new cases of the virus, putting the country’s total at 11.4 million, the third highest in the world.