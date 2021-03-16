Home  >  Overseas

Paying tribute to COVID-19 frontliners in India

Sujit Jaiswa, AFP

Posted at Mar 16 2021 05:11 PM

Paying tribute to COVID-19 frontliners in India

A pedestrian walks past a wall with pictures of COVID-19 frontline workers displayed along the roadside to honor them in Mumbai, India on Monday, March 15, 2021. India on Tuesday logged 24,492 new cases of the virus, putting the country’s total at 11.4 million, the third highest in the world. 

 

