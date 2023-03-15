Health workers join striking trade unions

MULTIMEDIA

Sri Lanka National hospital deserted as trade unions strike against tax raise

Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE

A view of the deserted outpatient department during a strike action at the National hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. State and private sector trade unions from various sectors staged a nationwide strike as they accused the government of unfair tax rate and electricity tariff hikes at a time when the country is experiencing its worst economic crisis in over seven decades due to a lack of foreign reserves.