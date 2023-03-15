Health workers join striking trade unions

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Sri Lanka National hospital deserted as trade unions strike against tax raise Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 15 2023 10:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A view of the deserted outpatient department during a strike action at the National hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. State and private sector trade unions from various sectors staged a nationwide strike as they accused the government of unfair tax rate and electricity tariff hikes at a time when the country is experiencing its worst economic crisis in over seven decades due to a lack of foreign reserves. Read More: Sri Lanka Colombo health workers health workers strike trade union rising tax rates srtike /video/news/03/15/23/labi-ng-4-sa-6-na-patay-sa-pagbagsak-ng-cessna-sa-isabela-inuwi/video/business/03/15/23/philippine-shares-recover-end-higher-at-6466/video/news/03/15/23/senators-probe-alleged-practice-of-giving-seized-drugs-to-informants-as-reward/news/03/15/23/ph-humanitarian-contingent-pinarangalan-ng-senado/video/news/03/15/23/ph-govt-ask-icc-to-stop-probe-into-dutertes-anti-drug-war