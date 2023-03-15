Another missile strike in Ukraine

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Caring for the elderly after missile strike in Ukraine Yevgen Honcharenko, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 15 2023 10:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An elderly resident receives medical attention following a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday. According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor Generals office, one person was killed and three were wounded in the incident. Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24, 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. ICC to open war crimes cases against Russians: report 'Nearly 300,000 dead': Russia's invasion of Ukraine in numbers Russia pounds Ukraine with barrage of rare hypersonic missiles Read More: Ukraine Russia war conflict missile strike /news/03/15/23/pola-looking-for-alternative-work-for-oil-spill-affected-fishers/business/03/15/23/argentina-inflation-exceeds-100/classified-odd/03/15/23/subway-surfing-leaves-a-grisly-lethal-toll-in-new-york-city/overseas/03/15/23/japan-many-say-they-will-never-travel-again/spotlight/03/15/23/google-doodle-features-filipino-adobo