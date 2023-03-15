Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Caring for the elderly after missile strike in Ukraine

Yevgen Honcharenko, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 15 2023 10:53 AM

Another missile strike in Ukraine

An elderly resident receives medical attention following a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday. According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor Generals office, one person was killed and three were wounded in the incident. Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24, 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. 

Read More:  Ukraine   Russia   war   conflict   missile strike  