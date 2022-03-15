MULTIMEDIA

Shanghai tightens COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

A health worker in protective gear rests at the entrance to a residential compound currently under COVID-19 quarantine in Shanghai, China on Monday as the National Health Commission reported over 1,300 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on March 14. According to the Shanghai Education Commission, all local elementary schools and high schools moved to online teaching while kindergartens and nursery schools have been closed since 11 March.