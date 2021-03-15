MULTIMEDIA

Sandstorm chokes Beijing

Tingshu Wang, Reuters

A visitor wearing a face mask looks on from behind barricades at a peak overlooking the Forbidden City at Jingshan Park, as birds fly past while the city is hit by a sandstorm, in Beijing, China Monday. Beijing's official air quality index reached a maximum level of 500 on Monday morning, with floating particles known as PM10 reaching 2,000 micrograms per cubic meter in some district as sandstorm spread from Inner Mongolia into the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi and Hebei, which surrounds Beijing.