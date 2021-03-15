MULTIMEDIA
New York holds "A COVID-19 Day of Remembrance"
David 'Dee' Delgado, Reuters
Posted at Mar 15 2021 05:45 PM
Projections are seen at the Brooklyn Bridge, as part of "A COVID-19 Day of Remembrance" dedicated to New Yorkers who died during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in New York, U.S. on Sunday. The United States recorded 29,063,401 COVID-19 infections with 528,456 deaths, as of March 14, according to the WHO COVID-19 tracker.
