Japan's cherry blossom season begins

Japan declares start of cherry blossom season
Richard A. Brooks, AFP
Posted at Mar 14 2023 06:07 PM
A woman walks under a blossoming tree as people come out to Ueno Park to see the early cherry blossoms in Tokyo on Tuesday. Japan announced the official start of Tokyo's cherry blossom season on March 14, 10 days earlier than usual and tied with a record early start seen only twice before.
