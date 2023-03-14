Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA High air pollution, severe sandstorm hit Beijing Wu Hao, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 14 2023 11:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman wearing a face mask pushes a shared bicycle on a street in Beijing, China on Tuesday. A severe sandstorm together with already high air pollution hit Beijing and other provinces in the northern part of the country while Chinese meteorological authorities issued a sandstorm blue warning on the same day. Read More: Beijing air pollution China sandstorm blue warning /life/03/15/23/under-my-skin-earns-15-nominations-in-gawad-buhay/news/03/14/23/house-lifts-contempt-order-vs-3-in-onions-probe/news/03/14/23/villar-sibuyas-na-binili-ng-p15-kada-kilo-binenta-ng-p750/news/03/14/23/ph-embassy-sa-berlin-ipinakilala-ang-harana-sa-mga-aleman/video/news/03/14/23/comelec-ayaw-umanong-magbigay-ng-proof-of-transmission-sa-halalan