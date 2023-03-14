Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

High air pollution, severe sandstorm hit Beijing

Wu Hao, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 14 2023 11:23 PM

High air pollution, severe sandstorm hit Beijing

A woman wearing a face mask pushes a shared bicycle on a street in Beijing, China on Tuesday. A severe sandstorm together with already high air pollution hit Beijing and other provinces in the northern part of the country while Chinese meteorological authorities issued a sandstorm blue warning on the same day. 

Read More:  Beijing   air pollution   China   sandstorm   blue warning  