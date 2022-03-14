Home  >  Overseas

Growing protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

John MacDougall, AFP

Posted at Mar 14 2022 10:11 PM

Growing protest against the war in Ukraine

An elevated view shows thousands of protesters taking part in a demonstration against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, along the Strasse des 17. Juni street, near the landmark Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Sunday. After three weeks into the war, Russia's forces continue to pound key cities of Ukraine, forcing hundreds of thousands of refugees to the borders and creating a humanitarian crisis. 

