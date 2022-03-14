COVID-19 cases spike in China cities

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA China implements lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge Noel Celis, AFP Posted at Mar 14 2022 05:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker takes a swab sample from a girl to be tested for COVID-19 infection in Beijing on Monday, amid a record surge in infections across China. China placed several cities under lockdown, as virus cases doubled nationwide to nearly 3,400 on Sunday and anxiety mounted over the resilience of its 'zero-COVID' approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. China places 17 million residents of Shenzhen under COVID lockdown Read More: COVID19 Beijing China lockdown coronavirus testing COVID-19 coronavirus foreign news pandemic /news/03/14/22/robredo-gains-more-backing-from-academe-educational-sectors/news/03/14/22/deped-davao-probes-teacher-over-malicious-remarks-vs-robredo/sports/03/14/22/tennis-zverev-crashes-out-at-indian-wells/news/03/14/22/activists-drivers-mount-protest-vs-soaring-oil-prices/sports/03/14/22/formal-preparations-underway-for-hosting-of-fiba-world-cup