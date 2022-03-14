COVID-19 cases spike in China cities

MULTIMEDIA

China implements lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

Noel Celis, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A health worker takes a swab sample from a girl to be tested for COVID-19 infection in Beijing on Monday, amid a record surge in infections across China. China placed several cities under lockdown, as virus cases doubled nationwide to nearly 3,400 on Sunday and anxiety mounted over the resilience of its 'zero-COVID' approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years.