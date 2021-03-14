Home  >  Overseas

Dying for Myanmar’s freedom

AFP

Posted at Mar 14 2021 12:28 PM

Protesters in Myanmar hold up their mobile phones as they take part in a candlelight vigil to honor those who have died during demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on Saturday. At least 3 people were reported killed on Saturday, as protesters defied military-imposed curfew to hold simultaneous vigils to honor the 70 protesters killed during violent dispersals since February.

