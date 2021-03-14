Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Dying for Myanmar’s freedom AFP Posted at Mar 14 2021 12:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Protesters in Myanmar hold up their mobile phones as they take part in a candlelight vigil to honor those who have died during demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on Saturday. At least 3 people were reported killed on Saturday, as protesters defied military-imposed curfew to hold simultaneous vigils to honor the 70 protesters killed during violent dispersals since February. At least 12 killed in Myanmar protests; civilian vice-president vows resistance to junta Read More: Myanmar candle-lighting vigil protest military junta Myanmar coup Myanmar protests multimedia multimedia photos /sports/03/14/21/nba-hot-shooting-hornets-handle-raptors-114-104/sports/03/14/21/nba-james-harden-takes-over-as-nets-hold-off-pistons/sports/03/14/21/nba-bucks-get-better-of-wizards-125-119/video/life/03/14/21/throwback-the-health-benefits-of-patola/entertainment/03/14/21/jlo-and-a-rod-say-they-are-working-through-some-things-after-reported-split