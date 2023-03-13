Home  >  Overseas

Residents evacuate as flooding hits Pajaro, California

Josh Edelson, AFP

Posted at Mar 13 2023 09:19 AM | Updated as of Mar 13 2023 09:35 AM

Massive flooding in Pajaro, California

Floods submerge vehicles and homes in Pajaro, California on Saturday. Residents were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night after an atmospheric river surge broke the the Pajaro Levee and sent flood waters flowing into the community. 

