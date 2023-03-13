MULTIMEDIA
Japan eases Covid-19 rules
Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 13 2023 06:30 PM
People wearing face masks wait on a platform at a station in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, on the first day of COVID-19 rules easing. Despite Japan's government decision to ease the COVID rules by lifting the obligation of wearing face masks, most of the people are still wearing masks in the streets.
- /entertainment/03/13/23/oscars-night-5-talking-points
- /news/03/13/23/remulla-assures-teves-safety-amid-alleged-security-threats
- /classified-odd/03/13/23/kabaong-ginawang-ihawan-cooler-ng-may-ari-ng-punerarya
- /entertainment/03/13/23/g-kapamilya-tour-wraps-up-european-leg
- /news/03/13/23/pnp-tracking-5-degamo-cop-escorts-absent-during-slay