Japan eases Covid-19 rules

Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 13 2023 06:30 PM

Japan eases Covid-19 rules

People wearing face masks wait on a platform at a station in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, on the first day of COVID-19 rules easing. Despite Japan's government decision to ease the COVID rules by lifting the obligation of wearing face masks, most of the people are still wearing masks in the streets. 

