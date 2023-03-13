MULTIMEDIA

China's Xi Jinping consolidates power through congress

Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

An image taken with multiple exposures shows Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Closing Session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China on Monday. China holds two major annual political meetings, the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) which run alongside and together are known as 'Lianghui' or 'Two Sessions'.