Ukrainian suburbs endure heavy bombardment

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Ukrainian suburbs experience heavy bombardment Sergei Supinsky, AFP Posted at Mar 13 2022 03:22 PM | Updated as of Mar 13 2022 04:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An abandoned doll lies next to a car riddled with bullets in Irpin, north of Kyiv in this photo taken on Saturday. Russian forces stepped up the pressure on Kyiv on March 12, 2022 with the northwest suburbs of the Ukrainian capital, including Irpin and Bucha enduring days of heavy bombardment while Russian armored vehicles are advancing on the northeastern edge. Ukraine prepares for 'relentless defense' of Kyiv Read More: Ukraine Russia conflict war crisis Kyiv bombardment Irpin Bucha Russian forces Ukraine Russia Russian invasion invasion of Ukraine /news/03/13/22/chinese-national-wanted-in-killing-of-taguig-condo-guard/sports/03/13/22/hart-erupts-for-44-points-to-lead-blazers-past-wizards/video/entertainment/03/13/22/ice-seguerra-moira-dela-torre-perform-suntok-sa-buwan/news/03/13/22/pulis-3-suspek-patay-sa-engkwentro-sa-sabungan/business/03/13/22/mga-manggagawa-umaaray-sa-mga-oil-price-hike