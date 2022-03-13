Ukrainian suburbs endure heavy bombardment

MULTIMEDIA

Ukrainian suburbs experience heavy bombardment

Sergei Supinsky, AFP

An abandoned doll lies next to a car riddled with bullets in Irpin, north of Kyiv in this photo taken on Saturday. Russian forces stepped up the pressure on Kyiv on March 12, 2022 with the northwest suburbs of the Ukrainian capital, including Irpin and Bucha enduring days of heavy bombardment while Russian armored vehicles are advancing on the northeastern edge.