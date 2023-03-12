Home  >  Overseas

Indonesia’s Mt Merapi erupts anew

Devi Rahman, AFP

Posted at Mar 12 2023 10:38 AM

Thick smoke rises during an eruption from Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, as seen from Tunggularum village in Sleman on Saturday. Resident were advised to stay out of the established restricted zone of seven kilometers from the crater with eight villages reported to have been affected by volcanic ash according to local authorities.

