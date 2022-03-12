Vehicle crashes into D.C. restaurant

MULTIMEDIA
Vehicle crashes into restaurant in Washington D.C.
Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 12 2022 05:10 PM | Updated as of Mar 12 2022 05:37 PM
A vehicle remains on the sidewalk after crashing into diners who were eating at the Parthenon Restaurant in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Friday. Eight people were injured in the accident, five of them critically.
