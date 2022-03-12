Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA No stopping spring break in the US Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 12 2022 07:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People spend time at the beach during spring break in Miami Beach, Florida on Friday. Spring break takes place March through April and thousands of people are expected to flood South Florida beaches despite the World Health Organization warning that new variants of the COVID-19 can result in the resurgence of the virus in some countries. Read More: US Florida spring break toursit vacation travel COVID19 pandemic /news/03/12/22/no-more-debates-for-sara-duterte/news/03/12/22/million-pesos-raised-for-odette-victims-in-one-night/sports/03/12/22/mpl-season-9-nexplay-flex-depth-send-tnc-to-2-game-skid/sports/03/12/22/bleague-kiefer-scores-16-but-shiga-falls-vs-mikawa/video/news/03/12/22/halalan-2022-leni-kiko-nangampanya-sa-isabela-cagayan