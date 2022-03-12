MULTIMEDIA

No stopping spring break in the US

Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich, EPA-EFE

People spend time at the beach during spring break in Miami Beach, Florida on Friday. Spring break takes place March through April and thousands of people are expected to flood South Florida beaches despite the World Health Organization warning that new variants of the COVID-19 can result in the resurgence of the virus in some countries.