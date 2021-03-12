MULTIMEDIA

Wrestlers join fight against coronavirus

Carlos Jasso, Reuters

Lucha libre wrestler Ciclon Ramirez sprays water at a man as he and others encourage mask-less people to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the COVID-19 disease at the Central Abastos market in Mexico City, Mexico in this picture taken March 10, 2021. Lucha libre is a popular form of professional wrestling in Mexico and they are helping in the fight aginst the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed almost 200,000 lives in their country.