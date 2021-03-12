Home  >  Overseas

Attending to COVID-19 patients in Brazil

Silvio Avila, AFP

Posted at Mar 12 2021 05:31 PM

Health workers care for patients infected with COVID-19 at the full emergency room of the Nossa Senhora da Conceiao hospital in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul State, in southern Brazil on Thursday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The state of Rio Grande do Sul has now imposed severe restrictions due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. 

