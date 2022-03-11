Ukrainians flee frontline towns

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Of things left behind Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 11 2022 10:50 AM | Updated as of Mar 11 2022 11:14 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An abandoned stroller stands on a destroyed bridge as people flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv in Ukraine on Thursday. Thousands of residents are fleeing Irpin and Bucha, as well as other settlements near Kyiv which were the most affected by the Russian army invasion. 71 children killed in Ukraine so far, Ukraine parliament official says Read More: Ukraine Ukraine conflict Ukraine crisis evacuation Kyiv russia /entertainment/03/11/22/jussie-smollett-sentenced-to-probation-jail-time/news/03/11/22/who-stay-vigilant-another-covid-19-wave-inevitable/overseas/03/11/22/who-frustration-2-years-on-since-pandemic-declaration/sports/03/11/22/play-ball-mlb-players-reach-deal-to-end-lockout/video/news/03/11/22/mga-uv-express-humihirit-din-ng-dagdag-pasahe