Of things left behind

Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 11 2022 10:50 AM | Updated as of Mar 11 2022 11:14 AM

Ukrainians flee frontline towns

An abandoned stroller stands on a destroyed bridge as people flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv in Ukraine on Thursday. Thousands of residents are fleeing Irpin and Bucha, as well as other settlements near Kyiv which were the most affected by the Russian army invasion. 

