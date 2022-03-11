Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Offering a prayer for victims of the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunam

Jiji Press via AFP

Posted at Mar 11 2022 03:51 PM

Remembering the 2011 Great East Japan quake

A man prays in front of a memorial monument for the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami, in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture on Friday, the 11th anniversary of the disaster that left more than 18,000 people dead or missing. The gigantic waves from the tsunami flooded the reactors at the neighboring prefecture's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, sparking one of the worst nuclear disasters ever. 

Read More:  Great East Japan earthquake   Fukushima disaster   Fukushima disaster anniversary   tsunami   Japan Tsunami anniversary  