Remembering the 2011 Great East Japan quake

A man prays in front of a memorial monument for the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami, in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture on Friday, the 11th anniversary of the disaster that left more than 18,000 people dead or missing. The gigantic waves from the tsunami flooded the reactors at the neighboring prefecture's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, sparking one of the worst nuclear disasters ever.