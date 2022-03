MULTIMEDIA

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

People wait in line on the Ukraine-Romania border crossing not far from the city of Chernivtsi, Ukraine, Thursday. According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) figures, more than two million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia began its military invasion on February 24, 2022.

