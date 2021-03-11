MULTIMEDIA

Visiting Washi candle garden

People visit Washi candle garden, a memorial to send messages from Tohoku region, in Roppongi district of Tokyo on Thursday, the 10th anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake which triggered a tsunami and nuclear disaster. The quake and ensuing tsunami left 15,900 people dead and 2,525 missing, according to the latest figures from the National Police Agency and local police in the disaster-hit areas.