MULTIMEDIA
Remembering victims of 2011 Japan earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster
Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters
Posted at Mar 11 2021 09:38 AM
Mariko Odawara mourns for the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, during its 10th anniversary, in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan Thursday. Japan is scheduled to honor nearly 20,000 victims who perished after a 9- magnitude earthquake and a destructive tsunami hit the Tohoku region on March 11, 2011.
