Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spews hot ash

Sugeng Nuryono, AFP

A man watches as Mount Sinabung unleashes a new burst of ash during its eruption as seen from Brastagi district in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on Thursday. The volcano shot smoke and ash as high as 1,000 meters with ash clouds traveling up to 3 kilometers southeast according to Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.