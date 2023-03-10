Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Smelling spring in Beijing

Wu Hao, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 10 2023 09:37 PM

Smelling spring in Beijing

A woman poses for a photo in front of blossom peach trees in Beijing, China on Friday. Springtime in the Chinese capital from March to May is filled with colorful and fragrant blossoms.

Read More:  China   Beijing   spring   blossom peach tree  