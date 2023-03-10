MULTIMEDIA
Deadly shooting in Hamburg, Germany
NEWS5/EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 10 2023 11:31 AM
Armed police officers gather at the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday. According to police, the shooting took place around 9 p.m., killing seven people and injuring at least eight others. The gunman is believed to be among the several dead found in the building, police said.
