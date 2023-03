MULTIMEDIA

Another Malaysian leader faces corruption charges

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Former Malaysia Prime Minister and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin (center) arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court to face corruption charges, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a statement on March 9 that Yassin was arrested and will face corruption charges after being questioned over economic projects awarded under Jana Wibawa, a COVID-19 stimulus initiative which was introduced when he was Prime Minister.