Yoon Suk Yeol wins South Korea presidential race

MULTIMEDIA

Opposition candidate Yoon Suk Yeol wins South Korean election

Lee Jin-man, EPA

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, is congratulated by party members and lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday. Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung conceded early Thursday after 98 percent of the votes were counted in the tight presidential race.