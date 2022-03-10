Yoon Suk Yeol wins South Korea presidential race

MULTIMEDIA
Opposition candidate Yoon Suk Yeol wins South Korean election
Lee Jin-man, EPA
Posted at Mar 10 2022 10:29 AM
Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, is congratulated by party members and lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday. Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung conceded early Thursday after 98 percent of the votes were counted in the tight presidential race.
