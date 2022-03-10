Volunteers help refugees fleeing Ukraine

Home  >  Overseas

Slovak volunteers help Ukrainian refugees with transport

Peter Lazar, AFP

Posted at Mar 10 2022 10:58 PM

A Slovak volunteer helps with transport for Ukrainian refugees at the railway and bus station in Kosice, eastern Slovakia, on Thursday. The UN says at least 2.2 million people have fled Ukraine, with more than half now in Poland and has called the exodus Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. 

