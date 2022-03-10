Volunteers help refugees fleeing Ukraine

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Slovak volunteers help Ukrainian refugees with transport Peter Lazar, AFP Posted at Mar 10 2022 10:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Slovak volunteer helps with transport for Ukrainian refugees at the railway and bus station in Kosice, eastern Slovakia, on Thursday. The UN says at least 2.2 million people have fled Ukraine, with more than half now in Poland and has called the exodus Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. Russian attack on Ukraine children's hospital sparks fury Russia admits conscripts 'take part' in Ukraine operation Read More: Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine conflict refugees war refugees Slovakia Slovak volunteers /news/03/10/22/abra-bulacan-clerics-supporting-uniteam-marcos-party/sports/03/10/22/this-day-in-pba-history-ali-peeks-perfect-game/news/03/10/22/willie-ong-blasts-critics-who-want-him-to-step-down-as-iskos-vp/entertainment/03/10/22/pbb-zach-naagaw-kay-isabel-ang-10m-diamonds/entertainment/03/10/22/forgoing-2022-bid-vilma-santos-teases-showbiz-comeback