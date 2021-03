MULTIMEDIA

A prayer for the 2011 Japan tsunami victims

Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP

Miyagi prefectural policemen offer silent prayers to the earthquake and tsunami victims before conducting a search for clues to missing people since 2011, along the shores of Watari in Miyagi prefecture, Japan on Wednesday. The country will commemorate on March 11 the 10th anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake which triggered a tsunami and nuclear disaster, killing over 18,000 people.