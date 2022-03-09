Ukraine kindergarten converted to refugee shelter

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA The cost of war Miguel A. Lopes, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 09 2022 04:56 PM | Updated as of Mar 09 2022 05:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Olega from Kyiv (Kiev) feeds her baby in the Pustomyty kindergarten that was converted to a refugee shelter near Lviv, Ukraine on Tuesday. According to the United Nations, at least 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the beginning of Russia's invasion on 24 February. War forces Kyiv mums to raise kids deep underground Read More: Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine conflict shelter refugee shelter Ukraine refugees kindergarten Russian invasion of Ukraine UN children victims of war baby feeding /entertainment/03/09/22/pbb-housemates-pinapili-ng-hindi-pinagkakatiwalaan/video/news/03/09/22/tro-vs-oplan-baklas-epektibo-na/video/news/03/09/22/bagong-comelec-chair-titiyaking-malinis-ang-halalan/entertainment/03/09/22/look-paolo-guico-of-benben-celebrates-transformation/entertainment/03/09/22/dua-lipa-set-to-make-acting-debut-with-henry-cavill