Ukraine kindergarten converted to refugee shelter

The cost of war

Miguel A. Lopes, EPA-EFE

Olega from Kyiv (Kiev) feeds her baby in the Pustomyty kindergarten that was converted to a refugee shelter near Lviv, Ukraine on Tuesday. According to the United Nations, at least 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the beginning of Russia's invasion on 24 February.