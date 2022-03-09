Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

The cost of war

Miguel A. Lopes, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 09 2022 04:56 PM | Updated as of Mar 09 2022 05:13 PM

Ukraine kindergarten converted to refugee shelter

Olega from Kyiv (Kiev) feeds her baby in the Pustomyty kindergarten that was converted to a refugee shelter near Lviv, Ukraine on Tuesday. According to the United Nations, at least 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the beginning of Russia's invasion on 24 February. 

Read More:  Ukraine   Ukraine crisis   Ukraine conflict   shelter   refugee shelter   Ukraine refugees   kindergarten   Russian invasion of Ukraine   UN   children victims of war   baby feeding  