MULTIMEDIA

Downed missile causes fire in Ukraine village

Roman Pilipey, EPA

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A Ukrainian firefighter in action at a chemical storage area that was hit by a downed Russian Kalibr missile over Kalynivka village on the outskirts of Brovary, the eastern frontline of Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, Tuesday. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, which started on 24 February, has destroyed civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties, with tens of thousands internally displaced and over two million refugees fleeing the country.