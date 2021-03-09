MULTIMEDIA

Pleading for safety in Myanmar

Handout, Myitkyina News Journal via AFP

This handout photo taken on Monday and released Tuesday by the Myitkyina News Journal shows a nun pleading with police not to harm protesters in Myitkyina in Myanmar's Kachin state, amid a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi which triggered mass protests against the new military junta, with the police and military responding with brutal crackdowns resulting in more than 50 deaths and nearly 1,800 arrests.