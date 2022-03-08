Poland celebrates International Women’s Day

MULTIMEDIA

A flower for International Women's Day

Louisa Gouliamaki, AFP

A woman smiles, as she receives a flower from a Polish priest on International Women's Day at the train station of Przemyl in Poland where hundreds refugees from Ukraine wait for their relocation on Tuesday. More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion less than 2 weeks ago, the United Nations said on Tuesday with Poland alone receiving nearly half and recent figures showing that 1.2 million had crossed into the country in the past 13 days.