Ukrainian refugees brave the cold to safety

Louisa Gouliamaki, AFP

Posted at Mar 08 2022 10:07 AM

Braving the cold to safety

A woman hugs her granddaughter as people wait in freezing cold temperatures to be transferred to a train station, after crossing the Ukrainian borders into Poland, at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, on Monday. More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, according to the latest UN data on March 6, 2022. 


 

