Pope Francis visits Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region
Vincenzo Pinto, AFP
Posted at Mar 08 2021 09:39 AM | Updated as of Mar 08 2021 11:13 AM
Pope Francis blesses people as he arrives in the popemobile at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, on Sunday, in the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region. Pope Francis, on his historic Iraq tour, visits today Christian communities that endured the brutality of the Islamic State group until the jihadists' "caliphate" was defeated three years ago.
