Hong Kong COVID pandemic rages on

Hong Kong COVID-19 pandemic rages on

Jerome Fabre, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 07 2022 07:11 PM

Workers transfer bodies from a hearse into refrigerated shipping containers outside the Fu Shan Public Mortuary in Hong Kong, SAR, on Sunday. Health authorities in Hong Kong have set up large containers outside mortuaries and public hospitals to store dead bodies as mortuaries are reaching capacity. 

