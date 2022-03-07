Hong Kong COVID pandemic rages on

MULTIMEDIA
Hong Kong COVID-19 pandemic rages on
Jerome Fabre, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 07 2022 07:11 PM
Workers transfer bodies from a hearse into refrigerated shipping containers outside the Fu Shan Public Mortuary in Hong Kong, SAR, on Sunday. Health authorities in Hong Kong have set up large containers outside mortuaries and public hospitals to store dead bodies as mortuaries are reaching capacity.
- /entertainment/03/07/22/broken-marriage-vow-pasabog-5-way-confrontation-reveals-affair
- /entertainment/03/07/22/pbb-nathan-emosyonal-sa-eviction-ng-kapatid-na-si-raf
- /life/03/07/22/ka-leodys-son-didnt-have-hard-time-coming-out-as-gay
- /overseas/03/07/22/top-russian-ukrainian-diplomats-to-meet-in-turkey
- /overseas/03/07/22/more-than-17-million-people-flee-war-in-ukraine-unhcr