Civilians killed while attempting to flee Ukraine city

Oleksandr Ratushniak, EPA

Posted at Mar 07 2022 11:21 AM

Heavy shelling kills fleeing civilians in Ukraine

Attention: Graphic Content

The body of a civilian who was killed while attempting to flee the city lies covered next to suitcase on a street in Irpin city near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, Sunday. At least two civilians were killed as people on 06 March were trying to leave heavy shelling in the town of Irpin in the outskirts of Kiev. Russian troops began a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February leading to a massive exodus of Ukrainians to neighboring countries as well as internal displacements. 

