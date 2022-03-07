MULTIMEDIA

Goodbye to loved ones as thousands flee Ukraine

Bulent Kilic, AFP

A family in an evacuation train says goodbye to a young man staying on the platform at the central train station in Odessa on Sunday. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on March 6 that Russian forces are preparing to bombard Odessa, the historic port city on the Black Sea coast. Russian forces have made progress in southern Ukraine since their February 24 invasion, overrunning the city of Kherson and besieging the port of Mariupol, but Odessa has so far been largely spared.