Pope Francis visits Baghdad's Saint Joseph Cathedral

Sabah Arar, AFP

Posted at Mar 07 2021 01:49 PM

Pope Francis arrives at Baghdad's Saint Joseph Cathedral on the second day of the first papal visit to Iraq on Saturday. Pope Francis made a plea for peace today, telling those gathered at an interreligious service in southern Iraq that he hoped the world would "journey from conflict to unity."

