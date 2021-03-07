Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis visits Baghdad's Saint Joseph Cathedral Sabah Arar, AFP Posted at Mar 07 2021 01:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pope Francis arrives at Baghdad's Saint Joseph Cathedral on the second day of the first papal visit to Iraq on Saturday. Pope Francis made a plea for peace today, telling those gathered at an interreligious service in southern Iraq that he hoped the world would "journey from conflict to unity." Pope, on Iraq visit, decries violence in God's name as 'greatest blasphemy' Read More: Pope Francis Baghdad's Saint Joseph Cathedral Iraq Papal Visit /entertainment/03/07/21/melai-cantiveros-ikinuwento-ang-paghihirap-ng-pamilya-noong-bata-siya/sports/03/07/21/pba-after-acquiring-slaughter-northport-keys-on-best-talent-in-draft/overseas/03/07/21/protesters-back-on-myanmar-streets-after-night-raids-by-security-forces/entertainment/03/07/21/watch-bgyo-performs-the-light-with-gary-v-on-asap/sports/03/07/21/sbp-working-with-stakeholders-as-fiba-asia-qualifiers-moved-to-june