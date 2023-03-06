MULTIMEDIA
Indian widows celebrate Holi Day
Ahrish Tyagi, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 06 2023 10:50 PM
Indian widows throw petals as they participate in Holi festivities in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India on Monday. Hundreds of widows from Vrindavan gathered for the tradition of the Hindu spring festival Holi, also known as Festival of Colors, that marks the beginning of the spring season and will be celebrated across the country on March 8.
