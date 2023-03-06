MULTIMEDIA

Indian widows celebrate Holi Day

Ahrish Tyagi, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Indian widows throw petals as they participate in Holi festivities in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India on Monday. Hundreds of widows from Vrindavan gathered for the tradition of the Hindu spring festival Holi, also known as Festival of Colors, that marks the beginning of the spring season and will be celebrated across the country on March 8.

Read More: India women Holi Vrindavan