Escape from Irpin, Ukraine

More than a million residents evacuate Ukraine

Aris Messinis, AFP

A woman carries a dog while people cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv in Ukraine, during heavy shelling and bombing on Saturday. At least 1.3 million people were displaced 10 days after Russia launched a series of military operation in Ukraine, according to the United Nations.